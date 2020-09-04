Gurugram: Shanty catches fire; three of family severely injured

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:07 IST

Gurugram: Three persons, including a three-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out in their shanty in Sushant Lok’s B block Thursday morning. At least two of the injured suffered 60% burns, said the police, adding that all of them were rushed to a private hospital nearby and then referred to a hospital in Delhi, where they are undergoing treatment.

Fire department officials said they received a call from a security guard at 5.55 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service.

The victims, Preet Pal, his wife Kiran Devi and their daughter, who hail from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, were asleep in their shanty, which they had built in a vacant plot when the incident took place around 5.30 am.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said: “There was some loose wiring in the shanty and a short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze. According to the statement of Preet Pal’s brother-in-law, the victims woke up after the smoke had engulfed the shanty and they were unable to get to the door. The brother-in-law, who was sleeping outside, heard their cries and pulled them out.”

Ranvir Singh, the security guard, who had called the fire control room, said, “Another guard noticed smoke coming from the shanty and informed me. One of the victims had fallen unconscious. We pulled them out and called the fire brigade. The injured couple had been working at an under-construction plot nearby for the past three months.”

Police said Kiran Devi and her daughter suffered at least 60% burns while Preet Pal also suffered several burn injuries. They have been declared unfit for statement and are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where their condition is critical.

A fire department official, requesting anonymity, said, “There was a battery in the shanty. It is possible that in the fire, the battery exploded and caused more damage.”

Deepanshu Mehlawat, fire station officer, Sector 29 fire station, said, “A short circuit is suspected to be the reason. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within a few minutes.”