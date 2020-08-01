Gurugram: SIT formed to probe Covid drug smuggling racket

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:47 IST

Gurugram: A special investigation team (SIT) was formed on Saturday to investigate an alleged racket wherein pharmaceutical drugs and medicines, including those used in the treatment of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease and cancer, were being illegally supplied to pharmacists and Iraqi interpreters. The matter had first come to light on July 28, when the city police had arrested four Iraqi nationals in two separate raids.

K K Rao, police commissioner, Gurugram, said, “An SIT has been formed in the case. The team will be headed by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officer.”

The police on Saturday arrested a pharmacist from Delhi, who was allegedly involved in supplying Remdesivir- an experimental drug administered to Covid-19 patients in emergency situations- to another pharmacist, identified as Pardeep, who had been arrested earlier. Police did not disclose the name of the arrested suspect from Delhi, stating that some of his aides are yet to be arrested and revealing his name would jeopardise further arrests.

The police had earlier said that the role of some hospitals had also come under the scanner after vials and injections of Remdesivir were recovered in two raids this week. Police said the SIT would question the suspects and probe links to Delhi-based pharmacists. Police is also likely to probe the links of two Iraqi suspects to Kolkata, from where they claimed to have sourced several medicines.

On July 28, the police had arrested four Iraqi nationals in two separate raids from sectors 47 and 57 after the drug control department had received a tip-off. Forty-eight vials of Remdesivir, 55 strips of Fabiflu (Favipiravir) and 18 packs of Lopikast — the three drugs used in the treatment of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus — among a large cache of antibiotics, antacids, anti-allergics and other cancer treatment medicines were recovered in the raid. One SUV and Rs 74.55 lakh was also seized.

Police probe has found that the suspects had been smuggling medicines to Iraq for at least two years and since the pandemic broke out, they had started dealing primarily in drugs used to treat Covid-19 which were in short supply and sold at exorbitant prices in Iraq. The suspects worked as translators for medical tourism patients at private hospitals and enlisted the patients or their attendants as conduits and asked them to carry medicines along with their personal medicines in the flights to Iraq, where an aide would collect.