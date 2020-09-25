Gurugram: Three injured in clash over garbage collection in Bandhwari

cities

Three men allegedly suffered gunshot wounds on Friday morning after an altercation between two groups turned violent at Bandhwari waste treatment plant on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. The police said the fight was between the groups who are involved in contractual work for collection and segregation of garbage at the plant.

The three injured men were rushed to two different hospitals in Faridabad. Two of them are said to be critical, said the police.

Both the groups hail from Mangar village in Faridabad, the police said, adding that the incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am.

The police said that in a statement, Harinder, who was among the injured, alleged that he and his brother, Manoj, along with several other workers, were segregating waste at the plant when a group of at least seven people arrived.

“The incident took place at the plant. He alleged that the rival group arrived and had an argument with them over some contractual work. It escalated into a scuffle with lathis and several gunshots were fired from both sides. Prima facie, there was dispute between the two parties over garbage collection work,” said sub-inspector Praveen, in-charge, Gwal Pahari police post.

The police said Manoj suffered a gunshot wound in the head while Harinder suffered minor injuries from pellets. Mohit, from the second group, sustained gunshot wounds in the ribs and arms. Manoj and Mohit are undergoing treatment at different private hospitals in Faridabad, said the police. After the information was received, a team from Gwal Pahari police post was rushed to the spot.

“Three persons were injured in the melee. Mohit and Manoj have been declared unfit-for-statement and are critical. On the statement of Harinder, who is also admitted at the hospital, an FIR has been registered against at least seven people. The other party is yet to record their statement,” said the police officer quoted above.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at DLF Phase 1 police station on Friday evening, said the police.

A spokesperson from Ecogreen Energy, the MCG concessionaire, said, “This incident has nothing to do with Ecogreen. MCG gave contracts to third parties for treatment of legacy waste. These companies floated tenders for procurement of products and services. In one of the such company procurement process, two vendors came face to face and got personal with each other. Ecogreen Energy Private Limited shouldn’t be commenting further on the incident as the matter belongs to third parties.”