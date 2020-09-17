Gurugram: Truck driver held for illegally transporting liquor

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:01 IST

Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a truck driver for allegedly illegally transporting liquor near the old tax barrier on national highway 48 in Bilaspur. The suspect had hidden 127 cartons of liquor underneath sacks of garments and scrap, and was carrying a fake receipt of the goods, the police said.

According to the police, the crime branch of Manesar received a tip-off about a truck carrying liquor illegally, following which the police set up a check post on the highway in Bilaspur. The police said around 7pm, a truck coming from Dharuhera-Rewari side abruptly slowed down about 20 metres from the police check post and tried to turn around.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The truck’s movement raised suspicion and the driver was caught by the police team. At first, he claimed that he was carrying garments and scrap in the canter to Ahmedabad (Gujarat). He also produced a receipt dated September 12 of a transporter. The police team removed the tarpaulin from the top of the canter and found sacks of garments. However, under the sacks, 127 cartons of liquor were found. The driver could not produce the requisite licence or permit to transport the liquor.”

The suspect has been identified as Sahroon alias Kikar Singh, a native of Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh. The police said during further questioning, he said that he used to procure the liquor from Panipat and transport it to Gujarat.

A crime branch official, requesting anonymity, said, “The truck driver said that he charged Rs 30,000 for a one-way trip to Gujarat and that he had transported the liquor across states at least twice. He said that he hoodwinked the police at a check post as he had hidden the liquor underneath the garment sacks and used to show them a receipt of goods to establish credibility.”

A case was registered against the driver under relevant sections of the Excise Act at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday. The truck and liquor cartons were seized, said the police.