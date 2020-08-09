Gyms open to tepid response in city

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:45 IST

It seems like a long road to recovery for the fitness industry as cautious residents stay put even as the government has allowed gyms to reopen after nearly four months of lockdown.

Gym owners say that they getting only about 15 to 20% response even though they have ensured all precautions.

CAN’T EVEN MEET FIXED EXPENSES: OWNERS

Punjabi Gym Welfare Society president Nanveet Singh says, “It was a major relief for us when the government allowed gyms to open after four months of lockdown, but the present conditions are not favourable as we are getting only 15% of our normal turnout. With this, we can’t meet even our fixed expenses.” He adds, “There are over 700 gyms in the city and all are taking necessary precautions. In fact, we have not even started our high-intensity group classes. But still, the response has been tepid. Our future seems gloomy.”

‘TAKING EXTRA PRECAUTIONS’

Gym Ekta Welfare Association director Ramesh Bangar says, “In some ways, the government is responsible for this situation. As the gyms were closed for four months, people think that there is some risk here.”

Bangar adds, “The government is allowing 25 persons in a 100-yard gym at a time, but we are taking extra precautions and allowing only around 10-12 persons at a time.”

‘BATCHES PREPARED FOR ENTRY’

Simardeep Singh, owner of Concept Fitness gyms, says, “We are preparing batches to avoid overcrowding. Residents need to be aware that only strong immunity can save us from Covid-19. Recent studies have also shown that the virus is more likely to affect obese persons.”

Though most gyms were scanning visitors thoroughly before allowing them entry, at some small gyms, thermal scanners and oximeters were missing.

FITNESS ENTHUSIASTS’ TAKE

Meanwhile, residents who have rejoined the gyms say that they are happy to back to their routine after four months.

Earnest Paul, 55, who was exercising at a gym near Issa Nagari Pull, said, “It is a completely different experience as the crowd is missing now. My health was deteriorating during the lockdown as I was not able to exercise.”

Gurjit Singh, 38, another fitness enthusiast, said, “Exercising is necessary to keep yourself fit. If everyone follows the guidelines, there is nothing to worry and one can remain fit and healthy.”