Ghaziabad authority works towards making Indirapuram pedestrian friendly

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has engaged a consultant to prepare a design to improve walkability and uplift pedestrian movement in Indirapuram township. The authority officials said they have assigned about 2.25km on both sides of the CISF Road for which the design is being prepared.

The authority initially wants to implement the walkability plan at the CISF Road as it is a major road connecting Indirapuram with NH-9. Later, officials said, the plan will be implemented in other pockets of the township. As part of the plan, the authority wants improved walkways, more green cover and beautification of pathways.

“The pilot project is initially being taken up for CISF Road, which is a major road. We plan to improve the pedestrian movement as majority of residents prefer to use vehicles for travelling to shorter distances. This causes congestion. So, the plan involves improving pedestrian pathways. They will be beautifully designed and will involve greenery as well,” said VN Singh, authority’s chief engineer.

“Under the plan, the drain alongside the CISF Road will be used for walkways. The drain will be covered with slabs and encroachment will be completely removed. The pathways will also have ramps for specially-abled and will be user friendly. Once the plan gets underway, we will implement the same in the area around the Shipra Mall and Vaibhav Khand as the areas witness heavy movement of pedestrians due to the presence of food joints, malls, multiplexes, etc,” Singh added.

The idea was drawn from Bengaluru when the authority officials went there on a visit.

Areas in Indirapuram also have cycle tracks, which were constructed under the tenure of the previous government in Uttar Pradesh.

“The pedestrian pathways are much needed as the present pathways are heavily encroached upon and are also broken at places. It has been a general complaint by residents and senior citizens that pathways have almost become unusable. Many people have also met with accidents while walking on roads. The authority should develop the pathways and also do something to get the cycle tracks cleared so that cyclists also get benefitted,” said Alok Kumar, president of federation of association of apartment owners, Indirapuram.

“Properly designed pathways should have come to the township over a decade ago. Residents are willing to stop use of their vehicles for covering shorter distances such as markets, banks, etc. Residents will support the move by the authority,” he added.

The federation has already filed a PIL in the Allahabad high court, seeking improvement of the traffic conditions in Indirapuram and also for removal of commercial activities in residential areas.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 23:01 IST