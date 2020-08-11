Gzb reaches 6,000 Covid-19 cases

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:31 IST

Ghaziabad The district, which has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases since June 1, crossed the 6,000-mark on Tuesday. According to the figures of the state control room, every subsequent lot of 1,000 positive cases in the district has come in a span of seven to 12 days. Health department officials said that the district is yet to see a declining trend.

Ghaziabad reported a total of 6,007 positive cases till Tuesday, with 65 deaths, as per the daily health bulletin released by the state government. Now, the district has 1,014 active cases while 4,928 patients have been discharged at the rate of 82.16%.

The first case was reported on March 5 in the district, while the tally of first 1,000 cases reached on June 23 in a span of 110 days. However, it took just 49 days for the tally to rise from 1,000 to 6,000 cases.

“There has been a spike since June when the activities opened up under Unlock 1. According to the figures, every lot of 1,000 cases since June is coming in at a fast pace and in a span of 7-12 days. Still, we don’t see any declining trend,” said an officer from the health department who wished not to be named.

“The relief is, however, in terms of asymptomatic patients who account for about 70-75% of total cases in Ghaziabad. The overall Covid-19 cases in the country are also on the rise,” the officer added.

Till May 31, the district had only 305 positive cases while the tally shot up to 1,615 till June 30 and further up to 4,937 till July 31.

After the first 1,000 cases were reached in span of 110 days, the next 1000 cases (total 2000 cases) arrived in 11 days while the next 1000 (total of 3000 cases) came in another seven days. From figure of overall 3000 cases the next 1000 cases (total 4000 cases) came in nine days while next 1000 (total of 5000 cases) came in next 12 days. The figure of next 1000 cases (total of 6000 cases) was reached in another 10 days.

District administration officials said that they are working on the early detection of symptomatic cases. “The cases are increasing at a constant rate. Our primary target is to continue with the present rate of testing and make sure that symptomatic patients and those having co-morbid conditions are detected early and placed under treatment,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

“Despite rise in the cases, we have worked hard to considerably reduce the fatality rate after a major surge in June. We will also be observing the trend in Delhi as major part of our population goes to Delhi and other NCR areas for work. Our trans-Hindon localities got affected by the cross-border infection.The current rate of testing (2,500 to 3,000 a day) will continue, and we would like to increase it further to about 4,000 tests per day,” he added.

According to the official figures, the district till August 10 collected a total of 138,311 samples (since March), out of which test results were received for 134,690. The total sampling/testing includes 78,686 tests conducted since June 26 with the help of rapid antigen kits. Of the 78,686 tests conducted by the rapid kits, only 1,971 turned positive with a positivity rate of 2.5%.

“The testing should continue at the current pace in order to find more positive cases. The idea is that the maximum positive cases should be found out and treated. The trend is still not on decline, but it is a good sign that fatality rate has dropped considerably after June,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

According to the official records, age group 21-40 years is among the most affected with 47.29% share while the second most affected group is those aged 41-60 years and having share of 31.57% of total cases till August 10. The figures reveal that age group 0-10 years is least affected with 4.06% share, while 11-20 years group is second least affected with 7.49%. Those aged over 60 years have share of 9.59% in overall cases.