H-Rera to ensure flats are sold on the basis of carpet area

cities Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:22 IST
Gurugram With a number of people complaining that property developers were charging them for the “super area” and not the carpet area, the Haryana real estate regulatory authority said they will soon put a stop to this.

Although “super area” has no exact definition, it is generally considered to include common areas such as gyms, swimming pools, stairs and other facilities. Carpet area is the inner area of a flat excluding the thickness of inner walls.

KK Khandelwal, chairperson of H-Rera (Gurugram), said: “In a recent complaint, it was revealed that a developer who had permission to develop and sell 12 lakh square feet (sq ft) commercial space had sold 17 lakh sq ft in the same project. The excess space was sold in the name of super area. In another case, a buyer who had paid for a 1000 sq ft space actually got 350 sq ft less as rest of the money was adjusted for super area, which the developer did not define.”

As per the H-Rera act, which came into force in 2017, developers are allowed to sell property on the basis of actual carpet area and they are not allowed to sell the super area, but because of vague definitions, they often get away with it.

Khandelwal said that notices will soon be issued to all the developers to define their concept of super area. “We will study the submissions and ensure that there is no confusion on this issue,” he said.

At the time of registration of projects, Khandelwal said the developers are now being asked to define their super area and actual charges asked from home buyers.

“We will also ensure that developer is not allowed to sell area in excess of what has been allowed in the license. Also action is being taken against those who are advertising new projects without registering the same with the authority,” he said.

