Hacked Tarn Taran man had escaped murder bid in August

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:28 IST

The twelve accused, including two sarpanches, who were booked for killing a 34-year-old man, Gurbinder Singh, over a land dispute in Aima Khurd village of the district on Wednesday, had been booked for attempting to murder him around a month ago, but none was arrested. Gurbinder, a Congress leader, was hacked to death by the accused when he had gone for a round of his field in the village.

Of the accused, Manjinder Singh, who owes allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal, and Jagga Singh, who is a Congress leader, are sarpanches of their respective villages, of Aima Kalan and Swargapuri. Nine of the twelve accused, including the two sarpanches, were already booked under Sections 307 (murder bid), 452 (house-trespass), and others of the IPC and under the Arms Act on August 1, after they had assaulted Gurbinder, who had received a bullet injury then.

Police add a cross-first information report (FIR) was also registered against Gurbinder and his aides, a few days ago for attacking the accused party. DSP-City Sucha Singh said all accused were absconding.

The family members of the victim, however, allege that the accused had been moving freely in the area, but the police did not act. “The accused wanted to usurp our ancestral land in the village. For this they killed my son. On August 1, they fired indiscriminately at my son, who got a bullet injury. A case was registered, but none of the accused were arrested,” said the victim’s mother, Kulbir Kaur.

She claimed, “Instead of arresting the accused, the police had registered a cross-FIR against my son, under political pressure. A local senior Congress leader is sheltering the accused.” She said, “Had the police taken action, the life of my son could have been saved. We still fear for our lives as they have not been arrested.”

The DSP said raids were on to nab the accused. A Congress sarpanch said, “Police inaction led to the murder. A probe against police officials should be initiated.”

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation, 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons, and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) of the IPC has been registered against Manjinder Singh, Jagga Singh, and Harpal Singh, Sehjpreet Singh, Hira Singh, Daljit Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Gurbir Singh, Ram Singh, Amritpal Singh Bath, Balwinder Kaur and Prabhjit Kaur of Aima Khurd.