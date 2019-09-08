Hadapsar police book music teacher post CWC notice

pune

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:50 IST

The Post Child Welfare Committee issued a notice to police officials regarding failure in filing a first information report (FIR), the Hadapsar police booked a 37-year-old music teacher for allegedly assaulting a ten-year-old boy at the school premises on August 1.

However, advocate Shah, representing the victim, said, “The FIR has been lodged against the teacher by the police even though the CWC stated in its direction that the FIR must also be registered against the principal. In the statement, it has been mentioned that I explained the contents of the FIR to the father, which is blatant lie as my signature is not present on the FIR, which is mandatory for the translator. The FIR is in Marathi whereas the complainant does not know how to read and speak in Marathi.”

According to the complaint, filed by the victim’s 40-year-old father, the music teacher caught hold of the boy’s neck and threw him out of class. The incident took place in front of the entire class and was recorded on closed circuit television (CCTV). The school counsellor and co-ordinator pressurised the boy to not inform anyone about the incident.

The CWC Pune, issued a show-cause notice dated August 9 directing Raghunath Jadhav, police inspector Hadapsar police station to remain present before the committee on August 14 at 12.30pm.

CWC president Mahadevi Jadhwar Tambde in her letter, stated, “The juvenile’s father had come to the Hadapsar police station on August 4 seeking registration of an FIR, but no such FIR has been lodged till date. A written explanation is needed before the committee on the said date.”

The notice also instructed Jadhav to produce the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident.

The notice also stated, “An FIR must be lodged against the school principal and school teacher under Juvenile Justice (JJ ) Act 2015 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assaulting a ten-year-old student and a report regarding the same must be submitted before the committee.”

A case against the accused has been registered at Hadapsar police station under Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Section 323 of Indian Penal Code ( voluntary causing hurt) on Saturday.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 21:50 IST