Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.38 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 10, 2025, is 24.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.38 °C and 26.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.31 °C and 27.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 85.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|24.45
|Overcast clouds
|February 12, 2025
|25.77
|Few clouds
|February 13, 2025
|25.03
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|23.29
|Scattered clouds
|February 15, 2025
|23.76
|Few clouds
|February 16, 2025
|26.25
|Scattered clouds
|February 17, 2025
|28.88
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
