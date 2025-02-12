Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 12, 2025, is 21.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.04 °C and 25.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.94 °C and 25.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 100.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 13, 2025
|21.72
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|23.13
|Few clouds
|February 15, 2025
|22.80
|Scattered clouds
|February 16, 2025
|24.92
|Scattered clouds
|February 17, 2025
|26.34
|Broken clouds
|February 18, 2025
|28.11
|Scattered clouds
|February 19, 2025
|25.95
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025
