Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 14, 2025, is 18.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.44 °C and 26.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:04 PM. Haridwar weather update on February 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.69 °C and 26.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 81.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 15, 2025 18.59 Scattered clouds February 16, 2025 23.05 Overcast clouds February 17, 2025 26.24 Overcast clouds February 18, 2025 27.52 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 26.30 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 27.48 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 26.99 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.42 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.