Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 14, 2025, is 18.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.44 °C and 26.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.69 °C and 26.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 81.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 15, 2025
|18.59
|Scattered clouds
|February 16, 2025
|23.05
|Overcast clouds
|February 17, 2025
|26.24
|Overcast clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.52
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|26.30
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|27.48
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|26.99
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.