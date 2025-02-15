Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 15, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 15, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 15, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 15, 2025, is 20.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 26.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

Haridwar weather update on February 15, 2025
Haridwar weather update on February 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.89 °C and 27.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 123.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 16, 202520.70Overcast clouds
February 17, 202526.46Overcast clouds
February 18, 202527.33Sky is clear
February 19, 202527.65Overcast clouds
February 20, 202528.05Sky is clear
February 21, 202527.87Light rain
February 22, 202526.60Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.52 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.15 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.2 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru28.32 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.67 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.45 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.5 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On