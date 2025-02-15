Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 15, 2025, is 20.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 26.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.89 °C and 27.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 123.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 16, 2025
|20.70
|Overcast clouds
|February 17, 2025
|26.46
|Overcast clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.33
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|27.65
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|28.05
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|27.87
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|26.60
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025
