Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 2, 2025, is 20.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 25.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 3, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.39 °C and 25.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 3, 2025
|20.90
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|23.48
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|27.07
|Light rain
|February 6, 2025
|24.15
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|23.87
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|23.73
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|24.75
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025
