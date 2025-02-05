Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 5, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 5, 2025, is 19.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.11 °C and 23.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:57 PM. Haridwar weather update on February 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.15 °C and 24.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 86.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 6, 2025 19.74 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 22.22 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 22.28 Broken clouds February 9, 2025 23.52 Few clouds February 10, 2025 24.35 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 25.73 Overcast clouds February 12, 2025 26.85 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.58 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.65 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 27.86 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.69 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



