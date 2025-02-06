Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 6, 2025, is 18.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.44 °C and 23.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.26 °C and 24.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 7, 2025
|18.13
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|22.37
|Broken clouds
|February 9, 2025
|22.92
|Broken clouds
|February 10, 2025
|24.16
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|27.31
|Few clouds
|February 12, 2025
|27.49
|Scattered clouds
|February 13, 2025
|25.21
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.