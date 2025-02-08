Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 8, 2025, is 18.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.44 °C and 24.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.03 °C and 26.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 9, 2025
|18.71
|Scattered clouds
|February 10, 2025
|24.36
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|25.76
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|25.55
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|26.42
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|25.41
|Broken clouds
|February 15, 2025
|23.66
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025
