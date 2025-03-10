Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 10, 2025, is 25.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.44 °C and 30.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.84 °C and 33.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 11, 2025 25.83 Broken clouds March 12, 2025 31.24 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 30.49 Scattered clouds March 14, 2025 33.55 Scattered clouds March 15, 2025 32.28 Broken clouds March 16, 2025 28.80 Broken clouds March 17, 2025 32.85 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.0 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.12 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 29.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.44 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 36.88 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.02 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



