Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 12, 2025, is 27.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.44 °C and 33.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.95 °C and 34.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 84.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 13, 2025
|27.45
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|33.04
|Scattered clouds
|March 15, 2025
|29.26
|Overcast clouds
|March 16, 2025
|30.70
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|32.23
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|30.62
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|31.96
|Sky is clear
