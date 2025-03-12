Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 12, 2025, is 27.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.44 °C and 33.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.95 °C and 34.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 84.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 13, 2025 27.45 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 33.04 Scattered clouds March 15, 2025 29.26 Overcast clouds March 16, 2025 30.70 Light rain March 17, 2025 32.23 Scattered clouds March 18, 2025 30.62 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 31.96 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.9 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.85 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



