Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 12, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 12, 2025, is 27.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.44 °C and 33.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Haridwar weather update on March 12, 2025
Haridwar weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.95 °C and 34.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 84.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 13, 202527.45Sky is clear
March 14, 202533.04Scattered clouds
March 15, 202529.26Overcast clouds
March 16, 202530.70Light rain
March 17, 202532.23Scattered clouds
March 18, 202530.62Sky is clear
March 19, 202531.96Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.23 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata31.66 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.4 °C Light rain
Bengaluru28.9 °C Light rain
Hyderabad30.79 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.09 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.85 °C Few clouds


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On