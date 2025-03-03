Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 9.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 3, 2025, is 22.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.44 °C and 27.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.19 °C and 26.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 4, 2025
|22.20
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|25.54
|Light rain
|March 6, 2025
|23.33
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|22.73
|Scattered clouds
|March 8, 2025
|26.09
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|27.29
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|28.41
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025
