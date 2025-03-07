Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.17 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 7, 2025, is 22.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.17 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.3 °C and 28.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 160.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 8, 2025
|22.11
|Few clouds
|March 9, 2025
|27.38
|Few clouds
|March 10, 2025
|28.24
|Scattered clouds
|March 11, 2025
|30.43
|Broken clouds
|March 12, 2025
|30.36
|Overcast clouds
|March 13, 2025
|31.47
|Overcast clouds
|March 14, 2025
|32.63
|Sky is clear
