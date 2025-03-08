Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.11 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 8, 2025, is 22.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.11 °C and 27.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:20 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.54 °C and 30.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 205.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 9, 2025 22.55 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 29.03 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 30.75 Few clouds March 12, 2025 32.01 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 32.24 Broken clouds March 14, 2025 32.65 Light rain March 15, 2025 34.08 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.36 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.62 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.95 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.45 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.77 °C Sky is clear



