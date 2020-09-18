Harsimrat Kaur kept SAD’s glorious legacy alive: Party leaders

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:10 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders hailed Harsimrat Kaur Badal for stepping down from the Union Cabinet in protest against three “anti-farmer” ordinances and legislation, which were approved by the Lok Sabha amid opposition protests.

The leaders said that Harsimrat has kept the SAD glorious legacy alive and sacrificed her seat to stand with the farmers of the state.

SAD legislative party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillion, who is currently battling Covid-19, congratulated the former Union minister for thinking about farmers’ welfare before anything else.

“We are proud of Harsimrat Kaur Badal as she did not bother about her position and left the portfolio for the farmers and their interests,” said Dhillon.

While party spokesperson Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that Badals have yet again proved that nothing is more important to them than the people of Punjab.

“Our party has always taken up the issues of farmers and whenever the need arises our leaders have never hesitated to sacrifice. Harsimrat Kaur Badal has yet again proved that only SAD could fight for the rights of farmers,” said Grewal.

SAD MLA from Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali said that the next course of action will be discussed in the core committee meeting.

“Harsimrat Kaur Badal has sought time from the minister to discuss the issues concerning the farmers union. But the government went ahead with the bill without even discussing it. We are proud of Harsimrat that she stood for the welfare of the farmers and gave up her position,” said Ayali.