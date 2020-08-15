e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana CM salutes bravehearts of Galwan Valley, honours corona warriors

Haryana CM salutes bravehearts of Galwan Valley, honours corona warriors

INDEPENDENCE DAY ADDRESS Manohar Lal Khattar highlights corruption-free governance with more than 70,000 jobs given on merit

chandigarh Updated: Aug 15, 2020 16:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar taking the salute as police contingents took part in a marchpast at Panchkula’s Parade Ground on Independence Day.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar taking the salute as police contingents took part in a marchpast at Panchkula’s Parade Ground on Independence Day. (Sant Arora/HT)
         

Panchkula: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid homage to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while fighting the Chinese intrusion in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh in June.

Addressing the state-level Independence Day function in Panchkula’s Parade Ground after unfurling the Tricolour, Khattar said, “This is a day to remember our martyrs who sacrificed their lives to make India independent. I salute the bravehearts of Galwan Valley who made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding our borders.”

This year, the Independence Day celebration was a low-key affair amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The occasion was marked by a guard of honour and march past by Haryana Police personnel after which a few schoolchildren rendered the national anthem.

RAM MANDIR, SECTION 370 REVOCATION FIND MENTION

In his speech, Khattar said, “Ten days before Independence Day, on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This has ended a 500-year-long wait and struggle.”

He said on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370, revoking special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and took a step closer to Akhand Bharat. He welcomed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the arrival of the five Rafale fighter planes in Ambala on July 29.

He honoured corona warriors for fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and said, “I thank all corona warriors, from doctors to sanitation workers and the police for performing their duty with dedication in this hour of crisis.”

Highlighting the achievement of the state government, Khattar said, “We have been successful in providing honest and corruption-free governance. More than 70,000 jobs have been given on merit basis only.”

