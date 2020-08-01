Haryana CM to announce setting up of 10 government girls’ colleges on Raksha Bandhan

Chandigarh: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government will open 10 government girls colleges in nine districts, including the backward Nuh district that has 80% Muslim population.

Government sources say Khattar will announce this decision on August 3 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The chief minister is likely to be connected via video conference with the villagers where the colleges will be constructed.

In a July 31 letter to deputy commissioners (DCs) of Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Sonepat, Kaithal, Jind, Nuh, Hisar, Bhiwani and Panchkula, the director general and secretary higher education said that Khattar will be announcing the new girls colleges coinciding with Raksha Bandhan through video conference.

The colleges will be opened at Bhainswal Kalan and Baroda (Sonepat), Agroha (Hisar), Goriwala (Sirsa), Issarwal (Bhiwani), Morni (Panchkula), Pratap Nagar (Yamunanagar), Ladana Chaku (Kaithal), Chatter (Jind), and Firozpur Jhirkha (Nuh).

ADMISSIONS FROM THIS SESSION

These colleges will be started from the makeshift buildings of government senior secondary schools from the coming academic session.

The admissions will be made from this academic session.

The higher education department has asked the district administrations to make arrangements to host the video conference at respective villages.

Proper backdrop of the proposed colleges will be installed at the sites where panchayat members and other citizens will be invited to attend the digital ceremony.

According to official data, ever since the BJP came to power in Haryana in October 2014, the present state government has set up 52 government colleges, including 30 for girls.

There are 157 government collegesin the state of which eight colleges are in Jind district alone, while 20 government colleges are running in Sonepat district.

“The state government aims to open at least one college within a radius of 20 km,” state education minister Kanwar Pal had said on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha during the budget session.

In another step aimed at women empowerment, Khattar announced in his budget speech that girl students will get a passport free of cost from their colleges on graduating.