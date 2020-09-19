Haryana commission agents declare indefinite strike

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 01:21 IST

In more trouble to farmers ahead of the paddy harvesting season, commission agents in Haryana have declared an indefinite strike from Friday. They are demanding the withdrawal of the three farm bills passed by the Centre.

The strike will affect the procurement operations in mandis, adding to the woes of farmers, who are already suffering due to the fall in prices of basmati and parmal varieties.

Addressing a gathering of commission agents in Kurukshetra, Haryana Ahtrias Association president Ashok Gupta said, “The commission agents of the state are opposing the ordinances as these are anti-farmer, anti-mandi and anti-ahrtiya.”

He added that the new laws will end the old mandi system and demanded that the representatives of the state government hold a meeting with the commission agents and address their concerns.

On the other hand, farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) also continued their protests at the district headquarters on the third consecutive day.

They said that they will continue with the protests as per the schedule and all roads will be blocked on September 20.