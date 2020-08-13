e-paper
Home / Cities / Haryana DIPRO aspirants miss exam, allege HPSC ‘failed’ to notify date

Haryana DIPRO aspirants miss exam, allege HPSC ‘failed’ to notify date

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:47 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustantimes
         

Over hundreds of aspirants alleged that they missed the entrance exam for ten posts of district information and public relation officer (DIPRO) in Haryana on Tuesday as the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) did not inform them about the exam date by sending an email or text message.

The HPSC had conducted the examination for the ten posts on Tuesday.

One such candidate Surender Dalal from Narnaul said he had applied for the DIPRO post in 2015, but the government re-advertised the posts two years ago.

“I had sent my documents to the HPSC, but they did not send any message about the exam date on my mobile number and email. When I talked to a few HPSC officials, they told me that they had released roll numbers on their official website. I am surprised to hear that as to why they did not tell us about the same,” he added.

An official, who wished to remain anonymous, said over 1,000 candidates had applied for ten posts of DIPRO, of which over 250 were shortlisted for the examination.

“More than 150 candidates remained absent in the exam,” he added.

Rohit Kumar, another aspirant from Hisar, said he had been preparing for the written examination for the last two years, but the HPSC failed to issue any notification about the exam date properly.

“On the one hand, the government is claiming to recruit people in a transparent and fair manner and on the other, it has failed to send information about the exam date to candidates. The forms for the posts were filled two years ago and the HPSC had released roll numbers only on its website. It didn’t send an alert message to us about the exam date,” he added.

When contacted, HPSC chairman Ranjit Kumar Pachnanda said he would respond to this issue after an important meeting he was attending. However, his response wasn’t received till the filing of this report.

