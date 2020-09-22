Haryana farmers unhappy over Centre’s MSP hike

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 18:37 IST

A day after the Union government hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by ₹50 per quintal, an increase of just 2.6%, along with other Rabi crops, farmers in Haryana are not happy with the decision.

The MSP of wheat has been increased from last year’s ₹1,925 to ₹1,975.

As per the data, the percentage of hike in MSP for wheat has been reducing since 2018-19. In 2018-19, the MSP of wheat was ₹1,735 (6.8% hike from 2017-18), ₹1,840 (6.1% hike in 2019-20), ₹ 1,925 (4.6% hike in 2020-21) and ₹1,975 (2.6%) this year.

Dayanand Punia, secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, said the BJP had promised to provide ₹2,100 per quintal for wheat crop ahead of 2014 state assembly elections but farmers are yet to get that price. “The BJP leaders had been protesting across the state against the then Hooda government for failing to address the farmers’ issue. Now, even they have failed to do so after coming to power.”

He said, “The BJP has been in power for the last six years but we have not got MSP of ₹2,100 for wheat crop as promised. The new MSP is just an eyewash as the Centre announced it on A2+ FL (family labour) not on C2 formula, which farmers have been demanding.”

Another farm leader, Ramandeep Singh Mann, said the input cost of farming has been increasing but the Centre has been reducing the percentage of MSP rise every year for wheat since 2019. “As per Centre’s data, the composite input price index (CPI) which includes human labour, machine labour, seeds, fertilisers, manures, insecticides and irrigation charges has been increased by 6.6% from last year but the increase in MSP of wheat is only by 2.6%,” he said.

“The centre has announced MSP for wheat at ₹225.50 per quintal less than the actual figures as per C2 formula,” Mann said, adding that the government’s new MSP hike will drag farmers into poverty.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the Centre has given a reply to the opposition, who have been accusing the government of ending the MSP and mandi system by introducing the farm bills. “The hiked prices for Rabi crops will help in doubling farmers income,” he added.