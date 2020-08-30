Haryana government is synonymous with corruption, unemployment and crime: Hooda

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:59 IST

Slamming the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday called it “synonymous with corruption, unemployment and crime”.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Haryana chief minister said youths were facing unemployment crisis while the government sacked physical training instructors and contractual employees of the tourism department.

“Instead of creating new jobs, the state government is focusing on sacking its employees. Corruption is going on unabated in all government departments. During the pandemic, liquor and transfer of land scams took place under the nose of the government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The government should order a probe in these cases either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a retired judge of the high court or a panel of legislators. The people of Haryana have seen the corrupt face of this government,” Hooda added.

He said a Haryana minister (OP Yadav) and former Mahendergarh superintendent of police Sulochana Gajraj were at loggerheads over ‘rise in crime’. “A common man is afraid of stepping out of his house due to the rise in criminal activities and police’s lackadaisical approach towards curbing it,” he added.

‘Right to recall’ bill should be passed for MPs, MLAs

Reacting sharply over Dushyant Chautala’s proposed ‘right to recall’ bill for village heads, Hooda said the government should first pass this bill for legislators and MPs.

“The government is trying to create a dispute among villagers by passing a right to recall bill for sarpanches,” he said.

On the three ordinances related to the agriculture sector promulgated by the central government, Hooda said his party will not allow the passage of these bills.

“The government should introduce a fourth bill which gives guarantees of the minimum support price to the farmers. If these three bills would be passed, farmers of Haryana and Punjab will be destroyed,” he added.

Hitting out at the government over the sacking of physical training instructors, Hooda said the government must bring a private bill and give employment to the terminated teachers.

“If this government will not reinstate them, we will give them jobs after coming to power,” he added.

On a question pertaining to his role among 23 other Congress leaders in writing a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Hooda said he will not share internal matters of the party with the media.