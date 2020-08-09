e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Haryana revenue officers’ delegation meets deputy CM over suspension of six naib tehsildars

Haryana revenue officers’ delegation meets deputy CM over suspension of six naib tehsildars

The delegation president Abhishek Bibian said they are being unnecessarily blamed and victimised for mushrooming illegal colonies across the state.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A delegation of Haryana revenue officers on Saturday met deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala at his residence here to raise grievances after six revenue officials of Gurugram were placed under suspension for allegedly registering land deeds in violation of the Haryana Development and Regulations of Urban Areas Act.

The delegation president Abhishek Bibian said they are being unnecessarily blamed and victimised for mushrooming illegal colonies across the state. “The revenue officers have very limited responsibilities under the 1975 Act. The prime duty to prevent the development of illegal colonies lies with the officials of town and country planning and police officials of the concerned area as per the law. We demand that a regular inquiry should be conducted by the revenue officers before taking any legal action in this matter,” he said.

The delegation also apprised Chautala about the recent FIRs lodged under Prevention of Corruption Act in alleged irregularities in registration of EWS flats in Gurugram as baseless. The delegation said Chautala assured them that the innocent officers will not be victimised.

top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In