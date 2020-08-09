Haryana revenue officers’ delegation meets deputy CM over suspension of six naib tehsildars

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:41 IST

A delegation of Haryana revenue officers on Saturday met deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala at his residence here to raise grievances after six revenue officials of Gurugram were placed under suspension for allegedly registering land deeds in violation of the Haryana Development and Regulations of Urban Areas Act.

The delegation president Abhishek Bibian said they are being unnecessarily blamed and victimised for mushrooming illegal colonies across the state. “The revenue officers have very limited responsibilities under the 1975 Act. The prime duty to prevent the development of illegal colonies lies with the officials of town and country planning and police officials of the concerned area as per the law. We demand that a regular inquiry should be conducted by the revenue officers before taking any legal action in this matter,” he said.

The delegation also apprised Chautala about the recent FIRs lodged under Prevention of Corruption Act in alleged irregularities in registration of EWS flats in Gurugram as baseless. The delegation said Chautala assured them that the innocent officers will not be victimised.