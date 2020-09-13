Haryana’s terminated PTIs protest in Karnal, demand Ordinance for reappointment

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:31 IST

Demanding continuation of their services, hundreds of terminated physical training instructors (PTIs) in Haryana organised a state-level protest rally at Karnal on Sunday.

The sacked PTIs found support from the Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh, the members of which came out in large numbers to join their protest.

Alleging that the government had taken away their employment due to the fault of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), the PTIs demanded an Ordinance to reappoint them.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had set aside the recruitment of 1,983 PTIs, made in 2010 by the then Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government, after some irregularities were found in the recruitment process. On August 23 this year, the HSSC had conducted a fresh recruitment exam for about 7,500 candidates, who had applied against the vacancies in 2006. Most PTIs had boycotted the fresh exam that was conducted over a decade after the posts were first advertised.

The agitating PTIs are now demanding that the government should not declare the result of the fresh recruitment exam. The agitators planned to hold a protest march but called it off after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar agreed to meet their representatives on October 1.