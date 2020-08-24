Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tests positive for Covid-19 two days before assembly session begins

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:30 IST

Chandigarh: Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. The assembly session starts on August 26 afternoon. Deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwar will preside over the assembly proceedings in Gupta’s absence.

The speaker was indisposed since Friday but was tested on Sunday for the virus. His close aide and nephew was among six assembly staffers who had tested positive on Sunday when 1,096 fresh cases were recorded across the state.

It is learnt that more than 300 employees of the Vidhan Sabha were tested for the infection on August 22 in view of the monsoon session of the assembly.

The Vidhan Sabha premises will be out of bounds to all, including the lawmakers until they have a Covid-19 negative report that is not older than three days.

The six Vidhan Sabha employees who tested positive are two clerks, a peon, a chowkidar, a canteen worker besides the political secretary of the Speaker.

Already eight employees posted at the residence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar too have tested positive, while the CM himself is in home isolation.