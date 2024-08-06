Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.5 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 6, 2024, is 31.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.5 °C and 33.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.13 °C and 32.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.5 °C and 33.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 70.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 7, 2024
|26.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|29.98 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 9, 2024
|33.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|28.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 11, 2024
|25.52 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 12, 2024
|28.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 13, 2024
|31.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|30.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.12 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Hyderabad
|25.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.57 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
