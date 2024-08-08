 Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.19 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.19 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024

Aug 08, 2024 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 8, 2024, is 31.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.19 °C and 33.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 9, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.32 °C and 31.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.19 °C and 33.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 62.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 9, 2024 31.03 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 10, 2024 28.96 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 11, 2024 31.33 °C Moderate rain
August 12, 2024 32.53 °C Moderate rain
August 13, 2024 32.13 °C Light rain
August 14, 2024 33.73 °C Moderate rain
August 15, 2024 27.1 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.18 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.91 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.42 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 22.94 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 22.92 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.42 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.65 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on August 08, 2024
Haryana weather update on August 08, 2024

News / Cities / Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.19 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024
