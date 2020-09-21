e-paper
HC admits plea seeking regulations on web series’ content

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday admitted a plea seeking measures to control and regulate alleged illegal, anti-social, vulgar, abusive and anti-national content that is being broadcast on web series.

The plea has been filed by a lawyer, Sukhchain Singh Gill. The high court bench of justice Arun Palli while admitting the plea observed that he was espousing the public cause and interest thus his plea needed to be registered as Public Interest Litigation and referred it to chief justice for ‘appropriate orders’.

He had alleged that Sony Liv, an online platform that broadcasts various web series was streaming content without any certification or approval from any government authority. Recently, Sphere Origins Multivision Pvt. Ltd. produced a web series “Your Honor” and on viewing its content, it is apparent that it tends to bring the legal system, administration of justice and the judicial institution to disrepute, he had told court, supplying a copy of the content before the bench. Such content erodes public faith and confidence and also creates communal disharmony, he had claimed.

The court was told that web series content is uncensored/unchecked as it is out of the purview of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 1973. The Board of Film Certification, constituted for the purpose of sanctioning films for public exhibition examines the film to be exhibited on various public platforms. There is a mechanism in place to regulate movies being produced by Bollywood and other regional cinemas along with television shows by the TV industry. But there is none to regulate the alleged vulgar, violent, distorted and anti-social content exhibited in the form of web series, he had told the court.

