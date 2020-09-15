e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HC Bar assn asks poll panel members appointed by council to quit

HC Bar assn asks poll panel members appointed by council to quit

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh The standoff between Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) and Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) escalated on Tuesday with the latter asking the election committee members constituted by BCPH to oversee Bar body polls to tender resignations or face disciplinary action.

It was on September 12 that BCPH had changed election committee constituted for the High Court Bar body polls slated for September 30. It was changed in the wake of earlier committee headed by senior advocate KS Sidhu, chairman election committee, refusing to hold election as per BCPH directive, citing Covid-19 outbreak.

However, PHHCBA general house which met on Tuesday resolved that the new election committee constituted by BCPH should resign otherwise members appointed by BCPH would face disciplinary action from the association. The house also resolved that any member participating in election process would face disciplinary action. It also extended the term of present executive committee, headed by Bar president DPS Randhawa till the situation normalises. There are no provisions in the Advocates Act or the rules which authorised BCPH to suo motu conduct the elections of any Bar association, says PHHCBA.

High court Bar has nearly 4,000 registered voters. As of BCPH, it has over 1 lakh advocates as members in two states and Chandigarh and regulates entry into legal profession and oversee functioning of Bar associations, including that of high court. It was on September 9 that Bar Council had announced polls on September 30 and October 1 in high court and district courts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Wednesday is the last day to accept nominations for different posts.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in high court, challenging powers of the Bar Council to hold online elections of high court Bar. It will be taken up on Wednesday. A high court bench also issued a notice on Tuesday in a plea by a member of District Bar Association, Jalandhar, Navneet Kumar Dhall, who has argued that BCPH has no jurisdiction to restrict the election to the post of certain office-bearers of the Bar association.

top news
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate surges past 78%, one of the highest globally: Govt
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate surges past 78%, one of the highest globally: Govt
3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India, SII to begin Phase 3 trial soon: ICMR
3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India, SII to begin Phase 3 trial soon: ICMR
Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe after Rajnath Singh’s LAC statement
Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe after Rajnath Singh’s LAC statement
Varanasi boy, 12, abducted outside home jumps out of SUV in Ballia, gets help
Varanasi boy, 12, abducted outside home jumps out of SUV in Ballia, gets help
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In