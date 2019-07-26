Delhi High Court dismisses plea against IPL, calls it ‘publicity interest litigation’

Terming it a “publicity interest litigation”, the Delhi high court Friday dismissed a plea that had challenged the auctioning process of the Indian Premier League (PIL) and equated the process to human trafficking. The court also imposed a litigation cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner for filing a frivolous plea.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice C Hari Shankar said only those public interest litigations (PIL) that are in the larger interest of society will be allowed.

“This is not a public interest litigation, but a ‘publicity interest litigation,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a plea by one Sudhir Sharma, who had contended that players go through an auctioning process wherein they are purchased and sold to bidding corporates, and the whole exercise amounts to illegal human trafficking.

“Playing for these teams, in fact, raised their (players’) prestige,” the bench remarked, adding that the allegation of sale or auction as mentioned in the petition is “derogatory to national players”.

The plea had argued that such practices promote corruption, nepotism and human trafficking as the open bidding is telecast on national television. It said the corruption prevailing in open bidding, selling and auctioning of humans is in “glaring violation of the law and the legal system”.

The bench said this was not a case of auctioning of players at all and it was only for publicity that the names of reputed players have been used in the petition.

“We are dismissing the petition and directing that litigation cost of ₹25,000 to be deposited with the juvenile justice fund within six weeks. The amount may be used for welfare of children...,” the bench said.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 21:20 IST