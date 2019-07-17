HC dismisses plea alleging discrepancies in cut-offs at St Stephen’s

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea, alleging large scale discrepancies in the cut-off for Christian students in St Stephen’s College.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, while dismissing the plea by professor Nandita Narain, said no case was made out to interfere with the college’s working as it had kept in mind the various competing considerations, while deciding on the number of candidates to be called for the written test and interview.

In her petition, Narain had sought transparency in the admission process. The plea contended that the college on June 26 notified “artificially high and illegal cut-off marks for various courses” for Christian students belonging to ST, others and categories.

The petition had sought directions to the college to ensure that the discrepancies are rectified and correct number of Christian and non-christian students, belonging to the various reserved categories, are called for the interviews and written exams relating to admission to the undergraduate courses.

Narain had also urged the court to quash the June 26 notification and issue directions to the college to “rework and renotify” the cut-offs.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 22:01 IST