HC notice to Punjab, Haryana on plea challenging law for PCA appointments

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab and Haryana governments on a plea challenging law about police complaint authority (PCA) appointments.

The plea has been filed by one Nikhil Saraf of Mohali who had sought quashing of Section 54 of the Punjab Police Act 2007, terming it contrary to the judgment of Supreme Court in Prakash Singh’s case. The Section 54 makes a former bureaucrat eligible for appointment as PCA head.

He had also demanded that Punjab government notification of January 23, appointing Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi, former IAS officer as PCA head be also quashed. It has further been demanded that any appointment of a former civil servant as members of the PCA be quashed. The petitioner has also sought quashing of Section 59 of the Haryana Police Act 2007, which is also on same lines. It has further been demanded that state as well as at divisional-level appointments be made in accordance with apex court judgment.

The court was told that the apex court judgment was binding on all the states which says the head of state-level complaints authority shall be chosen by the state government out of a panel of names proposed by the chief justice. Further, the head of the district-level complaints authority may also be chosen out of a panel of names proposed by the chief justice or a judge of the high court nominated by him, the court was told, adding that state’s provisions are in contravention of apex court judgment.

The response has been sought by November 10.

