HC pulls up NBCC for copying Nauroji Nagar’s green assessment report

The Delhi high court Monday told the NBCC India that it will have to satisfy the court on the environment impact assessment (EIA) report for the Nauroji Nagar redevelopment project after the court was informed that the report was copied from that of another project in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of justice G S Sistani and justice Jyoti Singh sought to know from NBCC India as to how EIA for the Nauroji Nagar project could be given based on the report of some other project. Last year, another bench of the Delhi high court had stayed the construction in Nauroji Nagar. The matter was transferred to a different bench a few months ago.

The court was hearing a plea by one Kaushal Kant Mishra, who had challenged the redevelopment of Nauroji Nagar colony and sought directions to set aside the environment clearance given to the project, alleging that the project was in violation of the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021.

On Monday, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the EIA report was copied and that it has contradictory data which shows complete “non-application of mind while granting the environmental clearance” for the project. He stated that while compiling the EIA report, the cumulative impact has to been ascertained as all the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) projects are interlinked.

He contended that construction of over 12,000 flats is not his concern, but the demand has to be calculated on the commercial basis and not on the domestic basis. He told the court that report is based on a domestic basis but the project is commercial in its entirety.

When the NBCC advocate objected to this, the court remarked, “Rivers and villages of some other place are considered in your report. Ultimately, you have to satisfy us. You need to answer us. Can the environment clearance given in another project become the basis of your project?” The court also asked as to how environment clearance to all the seven GPRA projects was given by the Centre within just one day.

The court posted the matter to July 30 for further arguments.

