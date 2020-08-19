HC seeks comparative study of Delhi’s serological surveys

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:59 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to give an analytical and comparative study of the two sero surveillance surveys to ascertain the current Covid-19 situation in the city. The court also asked the authorities to chalk out a policy to test and scan the migrant workers at the entry point so that they are saved from the harrowing experience of the lockdown.

The Delhi government had conducted the first serological survey between June 27 and July 10. Of those surveyed, 22.6% had antibodies against the infection. The second survey was conducted between August 1 and 7. The results of the survey are expected this week, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had said on Tuesday.

The Delhi government will comply with the HC order, a spokesperson said.

A bench of justice Hima Kohli and justice Subramonium Prasad also said that since migrant labourers are returning to Delhi, the government should file a status report on whether adequate arrangements have been made at the borders and at other places where industries/construction sites exist in Delhi for large scale testing to detect Covid-19 cases.

A senior Delhi government official said the city administration earlier this week has already set up a testing centre at the Anand Vihar ISBT.

“Those who are arriving in the city through the Anand Vihar railway station and are found symptomatic are being tested at the centre. As of now, there is only one testing centre in the ISBTs located along the borders and that is at Anand Vihar,” the official said.

The court also said there must be focus on ramping up of lab testing in Delhi as the numbers are still floating around 1,300 odd cases per day.

“It is a matter of great concern that though the number of Covid-19 cases were expected to climb down gradually or at least remain stable below 1,000 per day in the month of August, 2020, the daily Covid-19 cases that had touched 707 on August 10, 652 on August 16 and 787 on August 17, have shot up to 1,374 on August 18.

“In other words, it cannot be said that the number of Covid-19 cases have slowly and steadily reduced in Delhi. The numbers are still floating around 1,300 odd cases per day, which shows that there must be a concentrated focus on ramping up of lab testing in Delhi,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a plea filed through advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking to increase Covid-19 testing in the city. The bench has been passing at regular intervals and has been monitoring the aspect of testing in the national capital.

On Wednesday, advocate Satyakam, additional standing counsel of the Delhi government, gave a status report to the court stating that while 8,443 tests were conducted on August 1, the number rose to 14,847 as on August 17 with the highest number of 19,091 tests being conducted on August 7.

About RT-PCR tests, the status report said that on August 1, 3,997 tests were conducted in Delhi which rose to 4,883 tests on August 17 with the highest number of 6,015 tests being conducted on August 12.

The court said that the figures reveal that between August 31 to August 17 the ratio of testing through RAT has steadily increased in Delhi, having virtually doubled, whereas, testing through RT-PCR varies in the range of 2,927 to 6,015 tests with an average of less than 5,000 tests per day.

The matter would be now heard on August 31.