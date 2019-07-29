HC sets aside JNU V-C order on chairperson posting

cities

New Delhi:The Delhi high court Monday set aside an order of the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) regarding the appointments to the post of chairperson to any of the 12 Centres of JNU, after a professor from the varsity challenged the procedure for thee appointments.

Justice Suresh Kait set aside the order passed on July 18 after it was informed that the appointment of chairpersons for the different centres is done based on seniority of professors in that centre. But, the V-C in his order had proposed the name of a professor from a different centre.

The court was hearing the plea by Kidwai, filed through Yashraj Singh Deora, contending that the chairperson of the Centre for Linguistic Study has been appointed from the Centre for Persian Study, in contravention of the rules and regulations laid by the JNU Act.

Appearing for JNU, its counsel Monika Arora, informed the court that the appointment of the chairperson for Linguistic Study was done on a temporary basis and it is yet to be ratified by the executive council which will meet on Tuesday. She contended that the plea was at a premature stage.

However, the court noted that in all instances, chairpersons were appointed from the same centre whereas the V-C had appointed someone from the Centre for Persian Studies.

While setting aside the order of the V-C, the court directed the executive council to appoint the chairperson in accordance to the law and practice of the university.

“….I hereby direct the Executive Council to appoint chairperson from the Linguistic Centre itself in accordance with practice and law,” the court said while disposing of the plea.

The V-C did not respond to the calls and texts seeking his comment.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 22:15 IST