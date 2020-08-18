HC tells DU to announce results of final-year students soon

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:38 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi University to expeditiously declare results of final-year undergraduate students who have obtained admission in foreign universities for higher studies.

A bench of justice Hima Kohli and justice Subramonium Prasad also reiterated its Monday’s order in which the court had directed the varsity to give an assurance letter to the foreign universities that the result of concerned students will be communicated at the earliest.

The court was hearing pleas by students who wanted to visit abroad for studies but are yet to get their provisional certificates from the college. On Monday, while hearing pleas by Prateek Sharma, a law student and National Federation for Blind, the court had directed DU to create an email ID on which the students can send their requests along with the details of the foreign university in which he/she might have secured provisional admission.

On Tuesday, the bench was informed that on July 7, justice Pratibha M Singh had passed an order relating to results of students who were obtaining admission in post graduate courses in foreign universities.

The bench, while noting that senior advocate Sachin Dutta and Mohinder Rupal, representing DU, did not inform it on Monday about the July order passed by the single judge, asked the varsity to adhere to the direction issued by Justice Prathiba M Singh in the July 7 order.

The university counsel conceded in the court that it was an error on their part in not pointing out the July 7 order and said the error was bonafide and they will adhere to the directions of the earlier order.

On Monday, the court had asked the students to furnish the necessary details relating to their admission, their e-mail ID, the e-mail IDs of the concerned foreign university and the designation of the official to whom such a request letter is required to be served.