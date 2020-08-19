Head constable arrested for hiding robbery booty

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:11 IST

New Delhi: A serving Delhi Police head constable posted in north Delhi has been arrested for allegedly misappropriating R5 lakh he had recovered from a suspected robber. The robber and his three associates had snatched the money from a property dealer in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on August 6, officials privy to the development said on Wednesday.

Officials said instead of informing his seniors about the cash recovery, the head constable allegedly concealed the fact and misled them by saying the person he had caught was involved in a vehicle theft case. The recovery of four stolen two-wheelers was shown with the arrest of the suspect, the officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the head constable’s arrest. “An enquiry has been initiated to ascertain how and why the suspect, who was involved in a robbery case, was arrested in auto-lifting cases and recovery of stolen vehicles was shown. We have arrested three of the four robbers involved in the Civil Lines robbery. They have been identified as Rohan, Kunal alias Sanjay and Sumit. The head constable has been arrested in the same case,” Bhardwaj said.

The concealing of information was discovered when a team of south district police caught Rohan and Kunal on August 14 in some other case and during interrogation, they told the police about their involvement in the Civil Lines robbery of August 6. The team contacted the Civil Lines police, which substantiated the duo’s disclosure regarding the robbery, said a police officer who did not want to be named.

“Rohan and Kunal said that while they were fleeing after the robbery, one associate was caught by a policeman near Red Fort with their scooter and the stolen cash bag. The Civil Lines police visited that spot and scanned CCTV footage, which confirmed their claims. The footage showed a head constable catching the suspect with a scooter and the cash bag,” the officer said.

Further probe revealed that the head constable posted with the Kotwali police station did not inform anyone in the police station about the recovery of the stolen cash.

“The head constable was confronted and his questioning led to the recovery of the stolen cash. We arrested him,” DCP Bhardwaj said.