Home / Cities / Head-on collision due to reckless overtaking kills two car drivers

Head-on collision due to reckless overtaking kills two car drivers

22-year-old man speeding in Hyundai Verna crashes into another car on asingle-lane road, killing himself and a 60-year-old man.

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhhiana
The mangled remains of the Toyota Etios following the accident on Humbran Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. Both victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
The mangled remains of the Toyota Etios following the accident on Humbran Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. Both victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.(HT Photo)
         

22-year-old man speeding in Hyundai Verna crashes into oncoming vehicle on single-lane road, killing himself and a 60-year-old man

Overtaking at a high speed claimed the life of a 22-year-old youth and the driver of another car after their vehicles crashed head-on near Basemi village on Humbran Road on Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Pranav Giri, 22, of Chandar Nagar, and Baljit Singh, 60, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Baljit was a manager in a tyre company, while Pranav worked at a chemical factory owned by his family.

According to ASI Gian Singh from PAU police station, who is investigating the case, Baljit was heading to work in his company’s Toyota Etios around 10am, while Pranav was returning home from the factory in his Hyundai Verna car.

According to eye-witnesses, in an attempt to overtake the vehicle moving ahead of him, Pranav collided with the car coming from the opposite side near Basemi village.

The impact of the collision killed Pranav on the spot, while Baljit breathed his last while being rescued from his mangled vehicle.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The accident affected the flow of traffic for over two hours until police removed the damaged vehicles from the road and restored it.

