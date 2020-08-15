Heavy rain leads to 1,016 craters on Thane roads

cities

With Thane receiving heavy rainfall for the past one week, the condition of the roads in the city is pathetic with potholes developed in most roads. A total of 1,016 potholes, covering a total area of 2,268 square metre (sqm), were found over the past one week in the city, according to a survey conducted by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The civic body has started the work of filling up potholes since June end, however, the work is moving slowly due to unavailability of labourers in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The budget for this year’s road repair work is also lesser as compared to previous years. The budget for filling potholes and monsoon road repairs was ₹3.5 crore in 2019 whereas this year’s budget is ₹2.25 crore.

In 2019, three pedestrians, including a five-year-old boy, lost their lives in pothole accidents.

A TMC official said, “Till Thursday, the city had 1,016 potholes covering an area of 2,268 sqm. Most of these potholes are on the roads in areas such as Ghodbunder, Diva, Wagle Estate and Naupada-Kopri wards. We have filled 686 potholes covering 1,376 sqm road surface and are yet to fill 330 potholes in different parts of the city.”

The official added, “The budget (for road repair works) has decreased. However, we have not compromised on the repair works. Most of the potholes on roads under TMC are filled. We have also written letters to other authorities such as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, public works department and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to repair roads under their jurisdiction.”

Ankush Hadkar, a 38-year-old Kalwa resident, said, “This year traffic congestion due to potholes is less as not many people are commuting. However, potholes can still lead to major accidents as most roads in the city are in bad condition. The road near Kamgar Hospital is riddled with potholes, as are some of the roads in Naupada and Teen Hath Naka. Most roads in Kalwa, too, are in pathetic condition. Commuters will have to face a nightmare if the lockdown is raised.”

Total Potholes: 1,016

Area of potholes: 2,268 sqm

Potholes filled: 668

Area of potholes filled: 1,376 sqm

Potholes yet to be filled: 330

Area of potholes to be filled: 891.8sqm

Past incidents

August 15, 2019: Five-year-old Vedant Das was killed after his father’s two-wheeler skidded over a pothole between a cement concrete and asphalt road on Ghodbunder Highway. The father-son duo was headed to a relative’s place in Borivli. The truck driver was later arrested.

July 17, 2019: A 46-year-old woman died after she was run over by a dumper on Mumbra bypass. She was riding pillion while her husband was driving the motorbike when the bike skid on a pothole.

October 15, 2019: Asim Siddhique, 22, a resident of Mumbra, died after being hit by a trailer in Mumbra. Siddhique’s relatives alleged that he lost control of his bike due to a pothole on Shilphata Road when the trailer hit him from behind.