Heavy rains likely in Himachal from September 2 to 7

Heavy rains likely in Himachal from September 2 to 7

The state’s meterological department has issued a yellow weather warning for middle and lower hills.

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(HT File)
         

Himachal Pradesh is very likely to receive heavy rainfall from September 2 to 7 as the state’s meterological department has issued a yellow weather warning for middle and lower hills.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Una, Solan, Bilaspur and Kangra on Wednesday while light to moderate rainfall will occur at other parts of the state. Rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till September 7.

Monsoon was normal in the state during the last 24 hours as light to moderate rains lashed isolated places on Tuesday. Minimum temperatures were one to two degrees above normal while no appreciable change was witnessed in maximum temperatures.

Kheri, in Hamirpur district received 60mm rain, which was the highest in the state followed by Dalhousie in Chamba district which received 33mm rain. Besides, 25mm rainfall occured in Naina Devi, 22.4mm in Dharamshala, 21mm in Bhoranj, 15mm in Palampur and 4mm in Sujanpur Tira.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 20.6°C, while Kufri recorded 20.7°C. Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 27.2°C, 26.8°C. and 21.6°C, respectively. Maximum temperature in Solan was 27.5°C. Bilaspur recorded 31°C each while Hamirpur recorded 30.8°C, Nahan 26.8°C, Kalpa, 24.9°C and Una 34.2°C.

Paonta Sahib, in Sirmaur district was the hottest place at 35°C while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest at 10.4°C.

