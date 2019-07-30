Hidden agenda in RSS opening ‘Army school’, says Akhilesh

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:55 IST

The national president of the Samajwadi Party and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday raised questions on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) plan to set up an ‘Army school’ in the name of the former head of the organisation, Rajendra Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya.

Reportedly, the saffron organisation’s education wing, Vidya Bharati, is planning to set up a school, where children will be trained to become officers in the defence forces, in UP’s Bulandshahar— Rajendra Singh’s birthplace.

Speaking on this, the former UP chief minister said that the state already had Army schools — established during his regime. “What is the need to have a separate Army school run by the RSS in the state? What is their motive behind this?” he said in a press communique issued here.

“This plan is suspicious. It will incur Rs 40 crore expenditure. What is the point of setting up a private Army school different from the national line?” he said.

Akhilesh said there were two military schools in Rajasthan, Karnataka and one in Himachal Pradesh. Besides these, the state has four Sainik Schools, he said.

“It is a known fact that the RSS follows a divisive ideology. They played a negative role during the freedom movement,” he said, adding, “Children in such schools will learn about mob lynching, anti-social activity and hatred because the RSS is opening this school to fulfil its agenda,” he said.

“They are competing with the government schools. They have some hidden agenda. This was the reason behind the first home minister banning the RSS. After the ban was lifted, they floated different wings to carry out their activities,” he said, adding, “This is a national conspiracy.”

