e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / High-density apple scheme: Plans afoot to boost fruit production in Kashmir

High-density apple scheme: Plans afoot to boost fruit production in Kashmir

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The UT administration is planning to get more growers inclined towards the high-density plantation.
The UT administration is planning to get more growers inclined towards the high-density plantation.(HT File)
         

To boost fruit production, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought around 240 hectares of land under its high-density apple programme in the Valley.

The UT administration is planning to get more growers inclined towards the high-density plantation and have also encouraged many private players to help fruit growers to set up such orchards across Kashmir.

Currently, horticulture is one of the biggest trade in Kashmir with a volume of Rs 9000 to 1000 crores and more than 2.5 million people are directly or indirectly dependent on this trade.

Recently, advisor to L-G K K Sharma said steps are afoot for ensuring that horticulture and related activities get a fillip by way of various government schemes and interventions so that the quantum of produce gets increased, contributing to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The advisor directed the officers to ensure that the high-density plantation scheme meant to boost apple production is implemented in a manner that maximum horticulturists get its benefit. “A mechanism should be formulated to make it broad-based by actively involving stakeholders and incorporating their views and suggestions as well,” he told the officers concerned.

He asked them to cover all the feasible areas under the programme, including Jammu province, as it has a high potential for development of horticulture, especially apple.

The horticulture department officials said all steps are being initiated to remove bottlenecks so that farmers are fully benefited by the innovative programme.

They added that elite clonal rootstocks have been brought from the Netherlands to achieve self-sufficiency in plant production so that dependence on import is minimised.

top news
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Metros to resume from Sept 7 but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Metros to resume from Sept 7 but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In